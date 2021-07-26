 Skip to main content

China Commands Tech Giants To Resolve Anticompetitive, Security Matters: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
  • China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology directed the domestic internet giants to fix certain anticompetitive practices and data security threats, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The telecommunication and industry policies watchdog proposed a new six-month rectification program to rectify multiple industry issues.
  • The issues included malicious blocking of website links to other company sites and products to lock out competitors of major tech ecosystems.
  • Recently, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHYproposed gradually opening up their services to one another amid the regulatory crackdown.
  • Price action: BABA shares were trading lower by 6.79% at $192.53, and TCEHY shares traded lower by 7.68% at $61.75 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street JournalGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

