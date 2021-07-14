William Blair Downgrades Glaukos After Disappointing CMS Rate; Shares Drop
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued its fiscal 2022 proposed physician fee schedule, which included two combined Category I cataract plus stent procedure codes.
- The physicians will use the codes to seek reimbursement utilizing Glaukos Corporation's (NYSE: GKOS) trabecular micro-bypass technologies (iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W) when used as approved in combination with cataract surgery.
- Glaukos estimates a proposed 2022 physician fee of approximately $565.23, representing incremental physician fee payment for the insertion of an aqueous draining device of roughly $34.25 versus the proposed 2022 physician fee of roughly $530.98 for non-complex cataract surgery alone.
- William Blair downgraded Glaukos to Market Perform from Outperform, noting a "disappointing and surprising" preliminary physician reimbursement rate for a code that will combine cataract surgery and the iStent procedure into one code.
- Analyst Brian Weinstein writes that the proposed rate calls for incremental reimbursement for the iStent procedure to be approximately $34, well below the analyst's expectation of somewhere just south of $300.
- The proposed rate represents an approximately 90% cut to the current rate at which most procedures are reimbursed under the Category III code, says Weinstein. He believes this will put an overhang on Glaukos shares.
- Price Action: GKOS shares are down 18.5% at $59.95 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for GKOS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|William Blair
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Apr 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Upgrades
|Perform
|Outperform
|Jan 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for GKOS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Downgrades Health Care Analyst Ratings General