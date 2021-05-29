 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark Remove Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated Americans
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 29, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark Remove Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated Americans

Changes are coming at U.S. movie theaters two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control relaxed mask-wearing rules for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 

What Happened: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark and Regal Cinemas said Friday that masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated guests against COVID-19. 

People who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to continue wearing masks, and other social-distancing measures and cleaning protocols will remain in place, according to the AMC Entertainment website

"In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks are not required for guests who are fully vaccinated," AMC said on its website, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"If you are not fully vaccinated, we ask that you continue to wear a mask throughout the theater unless actively enjoying food or drinks."

AMC, Regal, and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK)

said they're following state and local mandates on mask-wearing, which may differ from the CDC guidelines.

According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) or Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen vaccine. 

Why It Matters: After the pandemic-related closure of movie theaters in the U.S., movie-going has started ramping up.

Movie studios are monitoring box office receipts for major films released this weekend. 

Movie studios and theater chains recently launched a "big screen is back" campaign, previewing a summer filled with blockbusters.

Photo via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AMC, Apple, Coinbase, CVS, Ford And More
Nvidia, eBay Lead The Nasdaq Higher Friday
AMC: Return Of The Meme Stock. As Crypto Crabs, Wall Street Bets Roars Back. How AMC Longs Can Lock In Most Of Their Gains.
Josh Brown On Recent Surge In AMC Entertainment, GameStop, 'Good Outcomes' For The Companies
AMC & GME are Not the Only Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy According to Top Wall Street Analysts
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CDC movie theatersNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com