AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark Remove Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated Americans

Changes are coming at U.S. movie theaters two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control relaxed mask-wearing rules for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

What Happened: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark and Regal Cinemas said Friday that masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated guests against COVID-19.

People who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to continue wearing masks, and other social-distancing measures and cleaning protocols will remain in place, according to the AMC Entertainment website.

"In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks are not required for guests who are fully vaccinated," AMC said on its website, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"If you are not fully vaccinated, we ask that you continue to wear a mask throughout the theater unless actively enjoying food or drinks."

AMC, Regal, and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK)

said they're following state and local mandates on mask-wearing, which may differ from the CDC guidelines.

According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) or Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen vaccine.

Why It Matters: After the pandemic-related closure of movie theaters in the U.S., movie-going has started ramping up.

Movie studios are monitoring box office receipts for major films released this weekend.

Movie studios and theater chains recently launched a "big screen is back" campaign, previewing a summer filled with blockbusters.

Photo via Wikimedia.