Today's Pickup: Oregon Trucking Officials Retire Following Whistleblower Retaliation Scandal

Good day,

Two Oregon Department of Transportation managers implicated in a whistleblower scandal have retired after a six-month internal investigation into new violations, according to multiple media outlets. The retirements come several years after the Salem Statesman Journal published an investigation describing years of problems at the Motor Carrier Division of the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The original policy violations, brought to light by four whistleblowers, included contracting irregularities, code and safety violations, contractor overbilling, personal activities on work time, and more.

Did you know?

A major interchange near the approach to the George Washington Bridge in northern New Jersey is the nation's top trucking bottleneck for the second straight year, according to the American Transportation Research Institute. The intersection of Interstate 285 at Interstate 85 on the northern outskirts of Atlanta was the No. 2 freight congestion spot for the second straight year as well.

(Via FreightWaves)

Quotable

"Due to the coronavirus, TuSimple employees in China are all working from home and vehicle testing is paused."

— Jason Wallace, Director of Marketing for autonomous trucking startup TuSimple (FreightWaves)

In other news

Idaho Transportation Department worker killed by semi truck

Mark Reinke was struck by a semi truck and killed Thursday morning while working on a stretch of U.S. 20 in southeast Idaho.

How to leverage the benefits of supply chain finance

An interview with PrimeRevenue's CFO (Forbes)

The struggle to mend America's rural roads

As supersize vehicles bear heavier loads, maintenance budgets can't keep up. (New York Times)

CleanBC initiatives set to receive increased funding include electric vehicle purchase incentives

The provincial government of British Columbia has dedicated $419 million to the regional climate action plan, to include zero-emission vehicle investments. (ElectricAutonomy)

Final thoughts,

Seattle's Urban Freight Lab continues to churn out innovative research projects connected to the last 50 feet of delivery, which starts at the curb or alley, continues onto the sidewalk and into the building or home where the consumer is located. The latest initiative is a "common microhub," to be located in downtown Bellevue or Seattle in 2021.

A microhub is a central drop-off/pickup location for goods, which may be used by multiple delivery firms, retailers and goods purchasers. E-bike drivers or pedestrians are the favored mode of delivery for the final 50 feet of the shipping process.

Hammer down, everyone!

Image by 5506523 from Pixabay