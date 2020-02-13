Truck Carrying $30 Million In Liquid Meth Seized In El Paso

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents working at the Ysleta port of entry in El Paso, Texas, seized 1,543 pounds of liquid methamphetamine Wednesday.

CBP officials told FreightWaves the liquid methamphetamine "would have an estimated street value of $30 million."

The liquid methamphetamine was reportedly hidden in a shipment of cleaning supplies being imported from Mexico, according to CBP officials.

Hector Mancha, CBP El Paso director of field operations, said in a release, "This is a huge seizure and more than triples the 425 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers working El Paso-area ports for all of fiscal year 2019."

The seizure was made shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, when a tractor-trailer entered the Ysleta port of entry commercial cargo facility from Mexico. CBP officers selected the shipment for an inspection.

CBP officers reportedly off-loaded the shipment of what was said to be multi-use cleaner and determined that 32 bottles in the shipment contained liquid methamphetamine.

The meth was seized and the investigation continues, according to the release.

Image by WikiImages from Pixabay