Queen Is 'Supportive' Of Prince Harry And Meghan's Decision To Be Financially Independent

Queen Elizabeth II, the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth nations, on Monday expressed solidarity with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after their unexpected announcement of stepping down from the royal duties.

What Happened

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," the Queen said in a statement after an emergency meeting of the royals concluded on Monday.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

The Queen also said that the royals have agreed on a "period of transition" for the couple, where they will split their time between the U.K. and Canada.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," the Queen added.

Why It Matters

Harry and Meghan last week put out a statement saying they were stepping down from their roles as "senior members" of the royal family, and work to become "financially independent."

Markle has also reportedly signed to do voiceover work for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS).

The Buckingham Palace was reported to be "hurt" and "disappointed" by the royal couple's announcement, and according to the New York Times, the latest statement could be the Queen's attempt at damage control and taking charge of the narrative.

The Queen could also be trying to get the Duke and Duchess of Sussex some time to rethink their decision, The Times noted.

Photo Credit: Presidencia de la República Mexicana via Wikimedia