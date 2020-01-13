Market Overview

Tesla Gets New Street-High Price Target, Stock Breaks $500

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2020 1:24pm   Comments
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped more than 8% on Monday to top $500 for the first time, boosted by a huge price target hike from Oppenheimer.

The charge for Tesla also followed a positive remark on CNBC from Jim Cramer, who called the company's CEO Elon Musk, "the new face of an auto executive," and praised the electric vehicle.

The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 10 times over the last three months.

tsla_tradingview.png

Chart courtesy of TradingView.

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch raised his target price on Tesla from $385 to $612, a nearly 60% increase, calling it a "must-own stock." The average price target among the 29 analysts covering the stock is $340.

Rusch said Tesla is "beginning to pose an existential threat to transportation companies that are unable or unwilling to innovate at a faster pace."

Cramer, in addition to praising the car, said Tesla numbers are set to go up because of an extension in the Chinese subsidy for electric cars.

Tesla's stock was trading up 8.6% to $519.16 per share at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020MaintainsOutperform
Jan 2020MaintainsOverweight
Jan 2020DowngradesHoldSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Colin Rusch

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

