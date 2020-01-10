Here's How Much Investing $100 In Tesla Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Tesla’s Big Decade

One market leader of the last decade was electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Tesla held relatively under-the-radar IPO back in June of 2010, selling IPO shares for $17 and raising $226 million. Since that time, Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have gained a cult following of investors and supporters, and the stock’s valuation has exploded to nearly $90 billion.

The past decade has been a bumpy ride for Tesla, including a number of missed deadlines and production targets, inconsistent profitability and even an SEC fraud settlement by Musk. But Tesla investors continue to believe in the company’s long-term disruptive potential, and the share price keeps rising.

Tesla hit its all-time low of $14.98 immediately following its IPO before bouncing to as high as $36.42 by the end of 2010. For more than two years, Tesla traded in a range between $21 and $36.

In 2013, Tesla shares skyrocketed after the company and its CEO began to receive mainstream media attention. By the end of 2013, Tesla shares hit $194.50. By late 2014, the stock made it to $291.42 before it once again stalled out. Tesla didn’t make new all-time highs again until 2017 when the share price climbed to $389.61.

2020 And Beyond

Liquidity and growth concerns sent Tesla shares tumbling all the way back down to $176.99 in mid-2019 before the stock exploded higher in the second half of the year like a stick of dynamite. In the opening week of 2020, Tesla is knocking on the door of $500 per share.

Despite the controversy and struggles along the way, Tesla remains one of the top investments of the past decade. In fact, $100 in Tesla IPO shares would now be worth $2,927.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Tesla to hit another rough patch in 2020. The average price target among the 29 analysts covering the stock is $340, suggesting 31.4% downside from current levels.