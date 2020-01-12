Trump Administration Asking North Korea To Resume Talks: Security Advisor

President Donald Trump's administration is asking Democratic People's Republic of Korea leaders to resume negotiations over the country's denuclearization, national security advisor Robert O'Brien told Axios.

What Happened

"We've reached out to the North Koreans and let them know that we would like to continue the negotiations in Stockholm that were last undertaken in early October," O'Brien told the publication.

"We've been letting them know, through various channels, that we would like to get those negotiations back on track and to implement Chairman [Kim Jong Un's] commitment," the Trump security advisor added.

The negotiations between the countries stalled after an October meeting in Stockholm, Sweden fell out.

The United States suggested that the meeting ended on a positive note, but North Korean leaders said that the American government was misleading the public, and there was no agreement on the countries continuing the talks.

Why It Matters

The Trump administration has frequently been calling on North Korea to resume talks over denuclearization, with little response from the country's dictatorial regime.

The U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, urged the Kim administration to respond to the U.S. requests for talks in December last year.

Biegun's comments came after the country's claim of having conducted a "very important test" at a satellite launch site earlier in the month angered President Trump.

Instead of responding to the request for talks, Chairman Kim threatened the U.S. with a "Christmas gift," understood to be a long-range missile test by many analysts.

O'Brien, who earlier said that the U.S. would express its "disappointment" to any such unwanted gift, told Axios that the fact that no such gift was delivered is an "encouraging sign" for the relationship between the two countries.

Photo Credit: Donald Trump via Twitter