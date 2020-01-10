Laying Down The Law, AB 5, And Air Cargo Nashville

Today we're getting some Mad Gaines as transportation attorney Cassandra Gaines joins us to break down the case of the cursed coffee cup, Brandon Fried hypes us up for Air Cargo Nashville, plus news on AB5, Midwest Motor Express, Lime scooter getting squeezed, a big investment in sustainability, then we're on to the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index, Earnings Over/Under, and so much more.

