Sports Betting, Online Gambling Now Legal In Michigan

Sports betting and online gambling are now legal in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday signed legislation allowing the state's largest-ever expansion of gambling, making Michigan the 20th state to allow betting on sports, while also legalizing online casino betting and internet poker and creating a regulation system for daily fantasy sports.

The bill had passed Michigan's legislature earlier this week. Bill backer Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. said sportsbooks could be up and running in time for the college basketball tourney.

“I think Super Bowl would be asking a lot, but I do think March Madness is possible,” Hertel told Legal Sports Report. “That’s what we’ve all talked about as a goal.”

The state's three casinos and 23 tribal gaming establishments will be able to get, with certain limits, online poker and casinostar licenses.

The state will have a variable tax structure on the gaming, ranging from 20-28%, along with application and licensing fees for the operators.

