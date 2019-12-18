Full House Vote On Trump's Impeachment Expected Today

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to have a full vote on President Donald Trump's impeachment trial Wednesday evening, according to the Washington Post.

What Happened

Trump faces impeachment, based on the two articles introduced by the House of Democrats earlier this month, accusing the President of abusing presidential power and obstruction of congress.

The House will debate on the articles for six hours before the full vote, which is likely to happen in the evening.

What's Next

Divided across party lines, the House Rules Committee voted 9-4 to approve the procedure for the impeachment hearings on Wednesday.

The Republican members of the Rules Committee introduced two amendments asking for the debate to be extended to 12 hours and another vote on minority hearing, but both were rejected by the Democratic majority.

According to the Post, the House has enough Democratic numbers to successfully impeach Trump in today's vote.

Most of the House of Democrats have said that they will vote in favor of at least one of the impeachment articles, and the Republicans have assured that they won't break rank during the vote, the Post noted.

Trump is facing allegations of attempting to blackmail Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation against political rival and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

A day before the vote, President Trump sent a six-page long scathing letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), accusing the Democrats of "declaring open war on American Democracy."