Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump Administration, Democrats Announce Deal On USMCA Trade Agreement To Replace NAFTA
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2019 11:24am   Comments
Share:
Trump Administration, Democrats Announce Deal On USMCA Trade Agreement To Replace NAFTA

The Trump administration and House Democrats on Tuesday announced a deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement.

What Happened?

Replacing NAFTA was one of President Donald Trump’s major 2016 campaign promises.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reportedly been negotiating with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer for weeks to deliver a trade deal that includes labor protections. The new deal is backed by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.

“There is no question of course that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA, but in terms of our work here, it is infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration,” Pelosi said Tuesday.

The USMCA announcement comes the same day House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against Trump.

Trump praised the USMCA deal in a tweet:

Why It’s Important

USMCA is a big deal for U.S. stocks that do cross-border business in Canada and Mexico, such as General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) and Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE: STZ).

The next step in the process will be for the Trump administration to submit ratifying legislation to Congress, potentially within the next several days. Once it has been submitted, there will be a 90-day window to approve the USMCA.

Democrats familiar with the matter have said Pelosi is eager to approve the deal by the end of December.

Benzinga’s Take

Progress on USMCA is bullish news for investors, but ongoing trade negotiations with China are the primary overhang for stocks at this point. Investors are hoping the North American trade deal will lead to progress on the China front as well.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

US Reportedly Poised To Delay Dec. 15 Tariffs

Why A Financial Transaction Tax Would Destroy Retail Traders

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Politics Global Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + KSU)

Today's Pickup: Safe Parking Available Through TruckPark, Dock411 Collaboration
Markets In 'Goldilocks' Mode Amid Strong Job Gains, Steady Wage Gains
Markets Jump On Blowout November Jobs Report, Unemployment Dips Lower
FreightWaves Oil Report: Trying To Get More Canadian Crude On To The Rails
Economists Hopeful Ahead Of Friday's Jobs Report
Resilience Back In Picture: Solid Rebound From Early Week Slide Amid Trade Hopes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Today's Pickup: Safe Parking Available Through TruckPark, Dock411 Collaboration