Elizabeth Warren Made About $80,000 A Year In Legal Fees Over Three Decades

Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren on Sunday disclosed that she made about $1.9 million in compensation from various legal cases between 1985 and 2008.

What Happened

Warren’s campaign team had released a list of the legal work she undertook as a law professor, earlier in May. The file was updated on Sunday to include the compensations from each case.

The document showed that Warren made anywhere from a few hundred dollars to up to $186,860 in about 50 odd cases.

The compensation she received in five of the listed cases was unknown, while she took at least four cases on a pro bono basis.

The maximum compensation she received was through her representing the retailer P.A. Berner & Co. in its bankruptcy case in 1995, the records show.

Warren earlier disclosed her and her husband’s last 11 years’ income, starting 2008, on the campaign website.

Why It Matters

Warren’s disclosure comes at the backdrop of her feud with fellow Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, asked Warren to release her old tax documents for the sake of transparency. Warren hit back, asking Buttigieg to let media cover his private funding events and disclose his earlier work with the consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Buttigieg’s campaign released a statement on Friday, giving a summary of his work with McKinsey but didn’t disclose the clients he worked with, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

The presidential hopeful also said that there are a lot of “considerations” before he can allow journalists access to the private fundraisers, but declined to identify the mentioned concerns, USA Today reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Christen Orthman, the Warren campaign’s communication director, again hit back at Buttigieg.

“A candidate who refuses to provide basic details [about] their record [and] refuses to allow voters or press to understand who is buying access to their time [and] what they are getting in return will be seen as part of the same business-as-usual politics that voters have consistently rejected,” Orthman said on Twitter.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia