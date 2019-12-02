Market Overview

Infographic: What Would It Take To Break Up The FAAMG Stocks?
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2019 3:21pm   Comments
Infographic: What Would It Take To Break Up The FAAMG Stocks?

The following graphic originally appeared on greatbusinessschools.org

In 2013, Jim Cramer observed four stocks, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) had been making up a disproportionate amount of gains in the U.S. stock market. He named that group the "FANG" stocks. 

Four years later, Goldman Sachs put their own spin on the acronym, renaming the group FAAMG: Facebook, Amazon, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Google. 

The graphic below shows just how dominant these FAAMG companies have become, and what could be done about it. 

Breaking Up Big Tech
Source: Great Business Schools

Posted-In: big tech contributor FAAMGGovernment Regulations Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

