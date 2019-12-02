Infographic: What Would It Take To Break Up The FAAMG Stocks?

The following graphic originally appeared on greatbusinessschools.org

In 2013, Jim Cramer observed four stocks, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) had been making up a disproportionate amount of gains in the U.S. stock market. He named that group the "FANG" stocks.

Four years later, Goldman Sachs put their own spin on the acronym, renaming the group FAAMG: Facebook, Amazon, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Google.

