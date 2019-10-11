Market Overview

What The Truck?!? Tariff Rollbacks, Amazon's Next Break Up, And FMCSA Chief Exits
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 11, 2019 3:46pm   Comments
Close out your week with What The Truck?!? as Chad & Dooner roundup this electric week in freight. They're talking China USA Tariff Rollbacks, Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Next Break Up, and FMCSA Chief's Exit. Economist Anthony Smith is ready to play Earnings Over/Under, Anchor Emily Szink gets our interest with some human interest stories, Nick Austin predicts the weather, we hear from you in Comment Section Rodeo, and so much more. Bang your little cowbell into the weekend LIVE!

