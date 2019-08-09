Market Overview

CBP Adjusts Merchandise Processing Fees
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
August 09, 2019
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has adjusted the amounts for its merchandise processing fees (MPF) for fiscal year 2020 to reflect changes due to inflation.

The agency said the MPF ad valorem rate of 0.3464% will not change. However, the MPF minimum and maximum for formal import entries (class code 499) will increase slightly.

The MPF is based on the value of the merchandise being imported, excluding duty, freight and insurance charges.

Starting Oct. 1, the MPF minimum will increase from $26.22 to $26.79, while the MPF maximum will rise from $508.70 to $519.76, CBP said.

CBP is required to annually review and adjust MPF and other user fees under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA).

Other CBP user fees that will change in fiscal year 2020 include informal entry or release (class code 311) ($2.14), surcharge for manual entry or release ($3.21) and dutiable mail feel (class code 496) ($5.89). The customs broker permit user fee will be $147.89.

A complete list of the CBP user fees is available here.

