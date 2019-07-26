Market Overview

Trump Tweets On China Issues For Apple, Google
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 26, 2019 10:37am   Comments
President Donald Trump sent a couple of negative tweets about tech giants Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) on Friday morning.

This seems to contradict what Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this week. "The president and I did diligence on this issue and we're not aware of any areas where Google is working with the Chinese government that in any way raises concerns," Mnuchin said Wednesday on CNBC. "Google is an American company that wants to help out the U.S."

Apple has asked for waivers on tariffs for it Mac Pro. Apple's stock fell about $1 from its intra-day high to trade around $208.16. Alphabet was nearly unchanged around $1,245 at time of publication, up 10% following a strong earnings report.

Posted-In: China Donald TrumpGovernment News Regulations Tech Best of Benzinga

