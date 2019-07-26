President Donald Trump sent a couple of negative tweets about tech giants Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) on Friday morning.

There may or may not be National Security concerns with regard to Google and their relationship with China. If there is a problem, we will find out about it. I sincerely hope there is not!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

This seems to contradict what Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this week. "The president and I did diligence on this issue and we're not aware of any areas where Google is working with the Chinese government that in any way raises concerns," Mnuchin said Wednesday on CNBC. "Google is an American company that wants to help out the U.S."

Apple will not be given Tariff wavers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Apple has asked for waivers on tariffs for it Mac Pro. Apple's stock fell about $1 from its intra-day high to trade around $208.16. Alphabet was nearly unchanged around $1,245 at time of publication, up 10% following a strong earnings report.

