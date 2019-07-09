Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Judge Rules Against Trump Proposal Forcing Pharma Companies To Disclose Drug Prices In Commercials

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 10:03am   Comments
Share:
Judge Rules Against Trump Proposal Forcing Pharma Companies To Disclose Drug Prices In Commercials

A U.S. federal judge ruled against a proposal that pharmaceutical companies need to disclose wholesale prices for their products in T.V. advertising, Reuters reported.

What Happened

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar disclosed a new rule in early May which would have forced pharmaceutical companies to advertise prices when advertising to consumers on TV, Reuters wrote. The logic behind the move would be to compel drugmakers to lower prices to avoid a potential consumer backlash if the general population is aware of their drug prices.

The rule was supposed to come into effect on Tuesday but the U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta declared it to be illegal on Monday. The argument against the rule was the federal government agency doesn't have the necessary authority from the U.S. Congress to force companies to disclose prices.

"But no matter how vexing the problem of spiraling drug costs may be, HHS cannot do more than what Congress has authorized," Mehta's ruling read.

Why It's Important

Major pharma companies including Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) filed lawsuits against the proposed rule. The companies argued the new rule would confuse consumers as the wholesale list price is irrelevant to patience with insurance.

A White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement obtained by Reuters the ruling is "outrageous," especially from an "Obama appointed judge." The statement added the ruling sides with big pharma and the leaves "patients and families as the real victims."

The Trump administration suffered a setback with the ruling and it is unclear what steps will be taken next to deliver on his pledges to help lower drug costs.

Related Links

Who Is The Former Pharma Exec Trump Nominated To Lead HHS?

Drug Prices Will Be Included In TV Ads Under New Trump Admin Rule

Posted-In: advertisingGovernment News Regulations Health Care Legal Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN + LLY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen's Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Chiasma To Join R3K Index, EU Rejects Amgen's Osteoporosis Drug Application, Karuna IPO
Lilly's Heart Drug Snags Fast Track Designation; Type 2 Diabetes Drug Found Effective At Higher Doses
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Decision Day For Regeneron-Sanofi, Vermillion Offering, PDL BioPharma CFO to Depart
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hematology And Rheumatology Conference Presentations Take The Spotlight, Eton In-Licenses Epilepsy Drug NDA
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reports Positive Long-Term Efficacy Data For Psoriasis Drug, Provention Bio Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday