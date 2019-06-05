Market Overview

Investors Show Optimism As Grassley Says He Doesn't Expect Mexican Tariffs To Take Effect
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2019
Investors Show Optimism As Grassley Says He Doesn't Expect Mexican Tariffs To Take Effect

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley believes the U.S. will not impose tariffs on Mexican imports, according to Reuters reports Wednesday.

Mexican officials are going into talks with the U.S. with a “long list of things” it will offer to avert tariffs, Grassley said, according to the wire service. 

Mexican President Lopez Obrador said talks in the U.S are going well and he is optimistic there will be a deal before June 10.

Stocks appear to be reacting favorably to the headlines, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust trading 0.54-percent higher at $282.04 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Posted-In: Reuters tariffsGovernment News Regulations Politics Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

