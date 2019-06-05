Investors Show Optimism As Grassley Says He Doesn't Expect Mexican Tariffs To Take Effect

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley believes the U.S. will not impose tariffs on Mexican imports, according to Reuters reports Wednesday.

Mexican officials are going into talks with the U.S. with a “long list of things” it will offer to avert tariffs, Grassley said, according to the wire service.

Mexican President Lopez Obrador said talks in the U.S are going well and he is optimistic there will be a deal before June 10.

Stocks appear to be reacting favorably to the headlines, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust trading 0.54-percent higher at $282.04 at the time of publication Wednesday.

