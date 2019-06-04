Mexican President Indicates Optimism On Talks With US
Mexican President Lopez Obrador says talks in the U.S are going well and he is optimistic believing there will be a deal before June 10, according to Reuters.
On the back of this update from Mexico and the earlier news from China’s Ministry of Commerce, stocks edged higher. S&P 500 futures spiked around 5 points.
Although Obrador is making the positive comments, he is not currently in the U.S. A Mexican envoy has been in Washington D.C. for talks.
