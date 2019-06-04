Investors Receive Latest Comments From China's Ministry Of Commerce As Favorable

China's Commerce Ministry says differences and frictions between China and the U.S. should be resolved through dialogue and negotiations, according to Reuters.

S&P 500 futures fluctuated and spiked around 10 points following these comments early Tuesday morning.

In May, after extensive trade talks with China ended without an agreement, President Donald Trump reignited the trade dispute by raising tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods.

In a recent statement, the Trump administration has also accused China of "backpedalling" on trade agreements, reports the BBC.

Related Links:

Another ETF Victim Of The Trade Wars

Treasury Yields Drop To New Lows As Trade War Takes Bite Out Of Global Economy