Investors Receive Latest Comments From China's Ministry Of Commerce As Favorable
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 04, 2019 8:19am
China's Commerce Ministry says differences and frictions between China and the U.S. should be resolved through dialogue and negotiations, according to Reuters.

S&P 500 futures fluctuated and spiked around 10 points following these comments early Tuesday morning.

In May, after extensive trade talks with China ended without an agreement, President Donald Trump reignited the trade dispute by raising tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods.

In a recent statement, the Trump administration has also accused China of "backpedalling" on trade agreements, reports the BBC.

