What Happened

On this day in 2001, U.S. President George W. Bush announced the establishment of the Department of Homeland Security.

Where The Market Was

The Dow closed around 1,0021.57 and the S&P 500 traded around 1,076.59. Today, the Dow is trading at 26,447.05 and the S&P 500 is trading at 2,885.57.

What Else Was Going On In The World

In October of 2001, Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL) released the first iPod. This original model sold for $399 and featured a mechanical scroll wheel.

Heightened U.S. Security

Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Bush established the federal agency with the aim of better combating the threat of terrorism.

According to Homeland Security's website, the purpose of the department is “to secure the nation from the many threats we face. This requires the dedication of more than 240,000 employees in jobs that range from aviation and border security to emergency response, from cybersecurity analyst to chemical facility inspector. Our duties are wide-ranging, and our goal is clear — keeping America safe.”

As the third-largest department in the U.S. government, components include Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Coast Guard, TSA and many others.

