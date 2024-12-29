Tragic Plane Crash At S.Korea's Muan International Airport: 181 On Board

In a tragic incident, a passenger plane carrying 181 people crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, South Korea.

What Happened: The Jeju Air flight 7C2216, which had taken off from Bangkok, Thailand, crashed around 9:07 a.m. local time during its landing attempt at Muan International Airport, Yonhap News Agency reported on Sunday. The B737-800 aircraft collided with the airport’s outer runway wall, causing the plane to break apart and subsequently catch fire. The plane was carrying a total of 175 passengers and six crew members.

At present, two individuals have been rescued from the rear of the aircraft, while 23 have been confirmed as either deceased or injured. Authorities expect the casualty count to increase as they gain access to the front and middle sections of the aircraft. Police and fire departments are currently engaged in extinguishing the fire and conducting rescue operations from the rear of the aircraft.

Why It Matters: This unfortunate incident has once again brought the issue of aviation safety into the spotlight.

The exact cause of the crash is still unknown and will be determined after a thorough investigation. This incident will likely have a significant impact on the aviation industry, particularly on Jeju Air, and may lead to increased scrutiny and potentially stricter safety regulations in the future.

The incident also underscores the importance of emergency response and rescue operations in such critical situations.

