Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Cruise line stocks including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) are trading higher Tuesday as the sector rebounds after dipping Monday amid increasing COVID-19 Delta variant concerns.

The highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant surfaced in the United States in March and recently became the dominant strain.

Carnival announced that it expects to resume guest cruise operations with 65% of its total fleet capacity by the end of 2021. The company expects its entire fleet to return to service by the end of the year. If Carnival's entire fleet is able to return to service, its total operating capacity would increase to nearly 75%.

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, Carnival was up 5.32% at 20.77, Royal Caribbean was up 4.08% at $72.31 and Norwegian was up 5.35% at $23.04.