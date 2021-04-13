EXCLUSIVE: Who Wants To Own The 2 Hottest SPAC Domains, SPAC.com And SPACs.com?

The Gist: If you’ve been following the markets in 2021, you surely have heard of SPACs.

Well, today, in my column, I have a whopper for you. Here’s your chance to own the metaphorical Boardwalk or Park Place of Spac domain world.

What Are SPACs: In 2020, special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, accounted for nearly 50% of the IPO market.

The reason why? SPACs make the go-public process more seamless and timely. The entity raises capital, through a public offering, and later uses it to fund acquisitions. Investors enjoy limited downside; if funds are not used in an acquisition, proceeds are returned.

Andrew Miller, a domain name entrepreneur, is looking to capitalize on go-public trends with the listing of two web addresses, SPAC.com and SPACs.com, for sale.

What Happened: Miller, known for founding CreditCards.com and InsuranceQuotes.com, is an active advisor and shareholder in Thrasio and president at ATM Holdings.

In 2021, Miller oversaw the acquisition of one of the most valuable domain names on the Internet, Home.com, for Fairway Independent Mortgage. The entrepreneur also worked with Comcast Corporation-owned (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC Universal over the acquisition of Betcast.com.

“The SPAC initiative is disrupting the way very successful companies, like DraftKings, go public, and a SPAC may very well supersede IPO as the branded word for going public,” Miller told Benzinga.

“These domains position the new owner to immediately be the authoritative, most credible market leader,” he said in a discussion on brands owning easy-to-remember domains. “Domains are the original non-fungible tokens or NFTs, and the market strength is being driven daily by Fortune 500, venture, and private equity businesses.”

Why It Matters: In light of emerging trends in finance, such as the decision by more businesses to go public via the SPAC route, or consumers and producers assigning and transferring value using new concepts like NFTs, or tokens that represent digital certificates of ownership, it pays to participate in the buying and selling of domains.

For instance, in 2020, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) sold Voice.com for $30 million. Also of importance — brands like Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) owns Loans.com, Fidelity owns Funds.com, while Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquired Podcast.com and Streaming.com. Of course, Booking.com has established travel industry leadership with its brand name and ownership of Hotels.com.

“Hear it once, remember it forever,” Miller told Benzinga.

To learn more about the SPAC domains, email spacs@atmholdings.com.