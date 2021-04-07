 Skip to main content

What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lyft

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 3 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 6 1
Indifferent 0 1 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 17 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Lyft. The company has an average price target of $69.12 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $55.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 26.83% from the previous average price target of $54.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for LYFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Vertical ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform

