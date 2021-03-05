Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Norwegian Cruise Line's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Norwegian Cruise Line's Stock Today

Norwegian Cruise Line's (NYSE:NCLH) stock has been falling Friday, down 13.87% to a price of $28.61. The stock's current volume for the day is 36.03 million, which is approximately 181.92% of its previous 30-day average volume of 19.81 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Norwegian Cruise Line shares are trading lower after the company announced an offering of ~47.58 million shares.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $25.57 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $34.48 and as low as $7.03.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.