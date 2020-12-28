Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Carnival's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Carnival's Stock Today

Carnival’s (NYSE: CCL) stock is trading up 5.15% to a price of $22.01. The stock’s current volume for the day is 12.88 million, which is approximately 23.02% of its previous 30-day average volume of 55.95 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Carnival shares are trading higher amid COVID-19 vaccine optimism, which has lifted travel and cruise sector outlook. NOTE: Recent news of a new COVID strain weighed on the travel sector last week.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Carnival’s stock was $18.01 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $51.94 and a low of $7.8 in the past 52 weeks.

