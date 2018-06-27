Benzinga's Deals Of The Week For A Great Fourth Of July: Waterproof Beach Speakers, Patriotic Hammocks, And Other Summertime Gadgets
You can make your Fourth of July extra memorable with the help of a few gadgets and accessories. These will help you sit back, relax, record your shenanigans, and take in the sunshine and fireworks. And, better yet, they’re great deals.
1. American Flag Double Camping Hammock
Source: Amazon
Make this the first summer holiday where you walk past someone relaxing on a hammock and don’t feel a pang of jealousy. This lightweight, portable American Flag Double Camping Hammock is built for you and a friend (or two) for $59.99. It’s simple to set up: pre-knotted cords and strong carabiners you can clip in with ease. The hammock boasts strong, antimicrobial fabric and a seven year warranty.
Not a fan of the American flag print? The hammock also comes in four two-tone patterns: black/grey, blue/grey, dark green/orange, and khaki/dark grey and are at a wallet-friendly price of $24.99
2. AOMAIS GO Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Source: Amazon
The persistent rattle of a water-logged speaker ruins a relaxing pool day. Here’s a solution: the AOMAIS GO Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99. It isn’t just splash waterproof, either. It can withstand 33 feet of immersion for 30 minutes. The shower, beach, pool, or a rainy day are perfect uses. The 30-hour battery life ensures you’ll have music for the entire day.
Its durability doesn’t compromise sound quality: one speaker has 30W sound. If you buy two and pair them, you’ll experience an immersive 60W stereo sound. You can connect any of your Bluetooth-ready devices or any others with a 3.5mm audiojack.
3. GoPro HERO5 Black
Source: Amazon
Smartphone video capturing capabilities get better by the day, but they can’t quite hold a candle to the GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) HERO5’s unique features. Its 4k video and 12 megapixel photos are backed by waterproof design (up to 33 feet), 60-90 minutes of continuous 4k recording, touch display, free video editing software, automatic cloud uploads, and high-quality audio capturing. GoPro makes it simple to create professional quality videos of family reunions, kayaking trips, and more.
Right now, Amazon’s offering a big discount. The list price is $399.00, but you can buy it for $274.95 with free shipping. If you’d like, you can bundle the headstraps or chestmounts for an additional discount.
4. ibagbar Water Resistant Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port
Source: Amazon
Sometimes, the busy summer months force you to lug your laptop and other devices around everywhere. On any given day, you might be working from a coffee shop on “vacation” or cramming your laptop in a sandy beach bag. The ibagbar Water Resistant Backpack with a USB Charging Port ($32.69 plus free shipping) could save the day. It’s made of water-resistant polyester to protect your belongings, features several pockets, and has space for you to connect a your power bank to a USB cable.
The lightweight backpack comes in black and with a 30-day money back guarantee.
5. Breville The Smoking Gun Pro
Source: Amazon
Barbecue on Fourth of July is a given. Achieving a memorable smoky flavor isn’t. The Breville The Smoking Gun Pro adds a smoked flavor to your grilled meats, fish, vegetables, desserts, and cocktails in minutes instead of hours. The foolproof portable smoker is a steal this week, too. The list price is $149.00, but is on sale for $118.42 with free shipping.
It comes with sample wood chips (0.5 ounces of apple, and 0.5 ounces of hickory), hot and cold smoker settings, a stand, and a one year manufacturer’s warranty.
