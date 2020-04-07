Free COVID-19 Logistics Services Continue To Pour In

Every week, FreightWaves is highlighting companies offering services that help logistics operators tackle the supply chain challenges flaring up during the COVID-19 crisis. Companies have risen to the occasion by opening up software platforms that were otherwise behind a paywall and developing tools for logistics workers to stay safe at the workplace.

The following is a list of companies that have unveiled new services over the last week. It needs to be noted that this list is by no means exhaustive.

Symphony RetailAI

Artificial intelligence-based supply chain solutions provider Symphony RetailAI has announced a web portal that contains essential insights, news and ideas specifically tailored to suit fast-moving consumer goods retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers. Data-driven insights cover consumer behavior trends, merchandising challenges and implications of the pandemic on global supply chains. The portal also presents industry-related information detailing how retailers are innovating and responding to the current crisis. Symphony believes that this will help retailers to not lose sight of today's trends and the impact they will have on future strategy and tactics.

EKA Solutions

Cloud-based integrated freight management platform EKA Solutions has announced that it will on-board brokers of all different sizes with its proprietary standard broker transportation management system (TMS), without asking for onboarding fees or requiring them to commit to a term contract. EKA's platform helps customers manage all their freight businesses remotely, including freight exchange and third-party services. EKA serves as the system of record across multiple applications and seamlessly integrates with other freight solutions, including TMS and driver applications.

Fit to Pass

Fit to Pass is a coaching program designed to improve the health of professional drivers, especially before their DOT recertification examination. The company is now providing free six-month access to its commercial driver's license (CDL) driver support hotline. Once they sign up, drivers can use this service to access free and immediate coaching from professional mental health coaches.

Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI)

Driver training solutions provider ITI has announced that it will offer a free course for drivers on COVID-19 safety, which it believes will help drivers understand the impact of the pandemic, while also helping them keep themselves and others safe while on the job. The free course covers up-to-date information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on COVID-19 symptoms, ways to prevent its spread, and what to do if the driver gets sick. It also addresses common concerns including cleaning high-touch areas on the vehicle, regulatory changes to Hours of Service (HOS) and CDL expirations, operational concerns like shipper closures, and lifestyle changes that have occurred due to the pandemic.

PostBidShip

Digital freight technology company PostBidShip has announced that it will offer no-strings-attached, free 60-day subscriptions to U.S.-based shippers that are part of operations to move essential goods within the country. Shippers using the platform can have up to 100 carriers pre-loaded by PostBidShip, while having the option to load an unlimited number of carriers on their own if needed. The free support also includes live online training on using the platform.