Dogecoin Car To Race In Indianapolis 500: How To Watch, Bet On Driver Devlin DeFrancesco

Millions of people around the world will watch the Indianapolis 500 race on Sunday, May 25. Cryptocurrency investors and fans, especially those who like Dogecoin DOGE/USD may have more reasons to tune into this year's race.

2025 Indianapolis 500: Cars in NASCAR and other racing leagues have been adorned with versions of the iconic Shiba Inu logo used by Dogecoin and on Sunday, fans watching the Indianapolis 500 will see the Dogecoin logo on Devlin DeFrancesco's car.

The number 30 car from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing qualified 16th and will be one of the many cars trying to win the Indianapolis 500.

The race kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 25, and will be covered on FOX, a unit of Fox Corporation FOXFOXA.

Betting Odds: DeFrancesco has five starts for IndyCar in the 2025 season and 39 career starts. The driver has never won a race and does not have any top-10 finishes.

DeFrancesco has raced in the Indianapolis 500 twice, with his best finish being 13th in 2023. The driver improved on his starting position in each of those two races.

The Dogecoin ambassador has odds of +10,000 to win the Indianapolis 500 at sportsbook DraftKings Inc DKNG. This means a $1 bet would pay out a profit of $100 if DeFrancesco wins the race.

Bettors can also wager on a top-two finish (+4,000), top-three finish (+2000), or top-five finish (+1,300).

The favorites to win the race are Pato O'Ward (+500), Alex Palou (+550) and Scott Dixon (+800). Josef Newgarden, who has won the last two Indianapolis 500 races and could become the first three-time consecutive winner, is listed with the seventh-best odds at +950.

Crypto bettors can also place wagers on prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi.

On Polymarket, DeFrancesco has a 1% chance of winning the race, with Palou and O’Ward the favorites at 17% and 16%, respectively.

On Kalshi, DeFrancesco is listed with a 1% chance of winning the race, with O’Ward and Palou the favorites at 18% and 17%, respectively.

About DeFrancesco: The race car driver was born 15 weeks premature and weighed only one pound with a small chance of living. Overcoming significant odds at life and becoming a professional race car driver, DeFrancesco has lived by the motto "Born fast."

"It's a miracle we still don't fully comprehend," DeFrancesco said.

DeFrancesco's parents said their son couldn't sit still in his early years. A commercial featuring racing legend Mario Andretti prompted DeFrancesco to love racing from the age of 6.

The racer worked his way up to IndyCar through various other racing leagues. He also demonstrated a passion for other drivers and the embodiment of the "Do Only Good Everyday ” philosophy, which Dogecoin is known for today.

Dogecoin Sponsorship: The number 30 Honda car will feature a fan-voted design, and Dogecoin will be one of the main sponsors of the vehicle in the race.

The Dogecoin Foundation is named a corporate partner for the car, and the House of Doge also sponsors the vehicles. DeFrancesco's firesuit features the Dogecoin logo.

"Dogecoin's about community and defying expectations. That's my race, too, where the finish line is the moon!" DeFrancesco said.

The race car driver credits his brother with helping him invest in Dogecoin in 2020. DeFrancesco, who loves dogs and believes in the "Do Only Good Everyday" mantra, was impressed by the Dogecoin community.

"It's more than a currency – it's a community that lifts everyone up."

Beyond the sponsorship, DeFrancesco also receives a portion of his salary in Dogecoin, becoming the first professional race car driver to do so.

"I first invested in Dogecoin in 2020 and drove everyone crazy, telling anyone who would listen that they needed to own it."

The driver has also teamed up with the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge to make donations to a charity close to his heart. DeFrancesco supports the Riley Hospital for Children, a pediatric research hospital in Indiana.

"Riley's is giving children like me a fighting chance. Now it's my turn to help others cross their finish line."

DeFrancesco has encouraged fans to donate to the children's hospital and will be auctioning off his helmet from the race, featuring the Dogecoin logo, with proceeds going to the hospital.

With the Dogecoin community rallying behind DeFrancesco, the number 30 Honda may have a little extra support in this year's Indianapolis 500.

