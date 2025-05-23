EXCLUSIVE: No HODLing For Congress, 48% Say Elected Members Shouldn't Be Able To Buy Cryptocurrency

So far, cryptocurrency is not outlined in the proposed P.E.L.O.S.I. Act, a bill that would ban members of Congress from buying and selling stocks, options and ETFs.

Benzinga recently broached the subject in a reader poll.

"Should members of Congress be allowed to invest in cryptocurrency?" we asked. Here are the results:

No, they shouldn't be able to invest in cryptocurrencies: 48%

Yes, as long as they disclose: 30%

Yes, but through ETFs and not actual cryptocurrencies: 15%

Yes, they don't need to disclose: 8%

The poll found that nearly half of voters said that members of Congress shouldn't be able to invest in cryptocurrency. Only 30% supported the current method of allowing them to invest as long as they disclose.

Eight percent said let Congress members buy and sell cryptocurrency without needing to disclose.

Ranking third was yes to investing, but doing so through ETFs like the iShares Bitcoin ETF Trust IBIT.

Benzinga also asked if the cryptocurrency held by a member of Congress could impact their confidence in the Congress members financial judgement.

"Which crypto investment by a member of Congress would most increase your confidence in their financial judgment?" Benzinga asked.

Here are the results:

I don't want my congressional representative investing in crypto: 56%

Bitcoin : 21%

: 21% Ethereum ETH/USD : 6%

: 6% Dogecoin DOGE/USD : 5%

: 5% Solana SOL/USD : 5%

: 5% Dogwifhat WIF/USD : 5%

: 5% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD : 1%

The poll again found that readers don't love members of Congress owning cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was ranked first by a wide margin for the crypto owned by Congress, which would increase trust in an elected official's financial judgment.

Readers have less confidence in members of Congress who own other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, Dogwifhat, and Shiba Inu.

Multiple members of Congress own cryptocurrencies. Some members have invested in Bitcoin through Bitcoin ETFs, including one member who serves on a Digital Assets subcommittee.

Several members of Congress bought Bitcoin ETFs around the time President Donald Trump announced an executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which may have raised red flags over the timing and potential conflicts of interest.

A separate Benzinga poll found that 43% of readers said Congress members should not be allowed to buy and sell stocks, options and ETFs. This means that more readers support a ban on Congress investing in cryptocurrency that in stocks, options and ETFs.

Investing in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin has become more mainstream for members of Congress, but the public could view investments in "meme coins," especially some obscure cryptocurrencies, as questionable.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) previously disclosed buying Ski Mask Dog SKI/USD. The crypto spiked after the disclosure went viral on social media and Collins bought more later on.

With President Trump raising ethical concerns about his namesake cryptocurrency, the Official Trump Coin TRUMP/USD, a member of Congress owning the presidential-backed coin, could also raise red flags for an investment portfolio.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from May 16, 2025, through May 20, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 175 adults.

