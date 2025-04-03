Moomoo To Give Away $1 Million If New York Mets Win 100 Games: How You Can Win The Grand Prize

The New York Mets have started the 2025 Major League Baseball season with a 3-3 record. Investors could soon be rooting for the team to hit the 100-win milestone thanks to a new multimillion-dollar sponsorship.

What Happened: Trading platform moomoo announced a new strategic partnership with the Mets on Thursday that could award one lucky customer $1 million.

The trading platform, which is owned by Futu Holdings Ltd FUTU, will have permanent and rotational signage at CitiField during Mets games, including on the moomoo bullpen.

To celebrate the partnership, moomoo is offering cash prizes for customers based on the number of wins the Mets reach in the 2025 season.

Moomoo will pay out $1 million to one investor if the Mets win 100 games during the season. That potential grand prize drawing will take place on Sept. 28, 2025. Moomoo will also pay out prizes of $10,000 for 25 wins, $20,000 for 50 wins and $30,000 for 75 wins if the Mets reach those milestones.

The contest is open to people living in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut who open a moomoo account and place a deposit or mail a postcard to moomoo.

"We are very excited to partner with New York Mets, not only because I am a baseball fan, but also because we are committed to elevating the fan experience through various interactive games and promotions," moomoo's U.S. CEO Neil McDonald said.

The tagline "from bullpen to bull-market, moomoo, your powerful trading platform" will be used for the sponsorship and promotion.

"As more fans become financially savvy and explore online trading, this is a great opportunity to utilize a new, user-friendly platform while also receiving select benefits for upcoming Mets games," Mets President of Business Operations M. Scott Havens said.

Why it's Important: Moomoo's global presence includes 25 million users and the new sponsorship could be a way to add additional users in the growing competitive trading platform sector.

In the fourth quarter, Futu reported paying clients up 41% year-over-year, registered clients up 28.7% year-over-year and total number of users up 16.2% year-over-year.

Trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD recently offered a $1 million prize in Bitcoin to users who participated in the company's 12-question multiple choice trivia game. The contest was played by over 300,000 people and was a way for Robinhood to try and promote its Gold subscription service.

As for the Mets chances of 100 wins, sportsbooks predict the team to be one of the top MLB teams in the 2025 season.

At DraftKings Inc DKNG, the Mets have the fifth-best odds of winning the World Series at +1,400. At FanDuel, which is owned by Flutter Entertainment FLUT, the over/under on the Mets wins for the season currently sits at 91.5, suggesting a likely total of 92 wins.

Last season, the Mets went 89-73 and made the playoffs. There were seven teams with 90 wins last season, but none eclipsed the 100-win plateau with the Los Angeles Dodgers closest at 98 wins.

The Mets have won 100 or more games several times in their history, including going 101-61 in 2022 and winning 100 or more in 1988, 1986 and 1969.

