Beyoncé Pledges $2.5 Million To Help California Wildfire Relief Efforts; NFL Donates $5 Million, Moves Monday's Playoff Game To Arizona

The wildfires in California continue to see devastation with 24 people dead and more than 12,000 structures destroyed. The sports and entertainment sectors are among those tackling the impact and making changes to the schedule as relief efforts continue.

Entertainment World Reacts: The wildfires saw several TV shows delay production last week and multiple Los Angeles movie premieres canceled.

Musician Beyoncé announced a $2.5 million donation to Eaton Fire victims through her BeyGOOD nonprofit, as reported by Deadline. The relief fund will help families who lost their homes and go to churches and community centers to help in the relief efforts.

Paris Hilton, who lost her Malibu beach house in the fires, launched an emergency fund through her 11:11 Media nonprofit for the relief efforts. The fund started with Hilton's initial contribution of $100,000 and she is matching up to $100,000 in additional donations made.

Actresses Jennifer Garner, Halle Berry, Sharon Stone and actor Sean Penn were also named in the report as celebrities helping to mobilize donations to those in need after the fires.

Jennifer Lopez canceled several media appearances in the upcoming days to focus on helping the wildfire relief efforts.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her family donated $1 million to the relief efforts.

Following last week's announced award show impacts from the wildfires, the Academy Awards also made a notable change this week. The movie award show extended the voting deadline through Friday and will wait to announce nominations on Jan. 23, versus an original plan of announcing nominations on Jan. 17.

The Academy Awards are set to be shown on ABC on March 2. The show will honor frontline workers "who have aided with the fire," as reported by the New York Times.

The Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 2 on CBS, will also honor first responders.

Read Also: Despite Elon Musk’s Feud With Gavin Newsom, Tesla Rolls Out Support For California Amid Wildfires With Cybertrucks, Starlink And Megapack Chargers

Sports World Reacts: One of the biggest impacts of the California wildfires on the sporting world will be on full display Monday night with the NFL Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings moved from Los Angeles to Arizona.

"The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA," the NFL said.

The Rams will lose its home-field advantage and now take on the Vikings in a neutral location. The Vikings who were early favorites for the game saw their odds improve from -1 to -2.5 at sportsbooks like DraftKings Inc DKNG after the venue change was announced.

ESPN and ABC, units of Walt Disney Co DIS, will air Monday's game at 8 p.m. ET. The wildfires will likely be a big storyline discussed before and during the game and the Rams could see some extra fans rooting for them given the situation in California.

The NFL is donating over $5 million to the wildfire relief efforts, gathering donations from clubs and ownership groups.

"The NFL family is committed to working with the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams to support their local communities in their time of need," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

Twelve Los Angeles professional sports teams, which are spread across MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS and NWSL are donating a total of $8 million to the wildfire relief efforts, Yahoo Sports reported.

The money will be spread out to several organizations including the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, World Central Kitchen and the American Red Cross, according to the report. Sports apparel company Fanatics also partnered with the Los Angeles area teams to distribute $3 million in team merchandise to families that evacuated their homes.

Fanatics also launched "LA Strong" shirts to benefit the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

The wildfires have led to the postponement of games across the NHL and NBA in Los Angeles along with Monday night's NFL game move.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock