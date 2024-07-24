Trump Helps Bryson DeChambeau Hit One Million YouTube Subscribers, Beating Grant Horvat To Milestone

Bryson DeChambeau, just a few weeks off his first major victory at the U.S. Open, has another win to celebrate: beating golf YouTuber Grant Horvat in a race to one million subscribers. DeChambeau surpassed the milestone on Tuesday, hours after posting a video featuring former President Donald Trump in which the pair tried to shoot below 50 on one of Trump's golf courses.

DeChambeau, the nine-time PGA winner who now plays in the LIV Golf League, has helped boost his publicity and popularity through social media videos on YouTube and Snapchat. DeChambeau credits his rise on social media with improving his ability to connect with fans.

And while there are plenty of golf content creators on YouTube, DeChambeau is one of the only ones with true professional experience, giving him a leg up on his YouTube peers like Horvat. When DeChambeau got his millionth subscriber on Tuesday, Horvat had around 750,000.



"We’re on a race to a million subscribers, we’re trying to beat Grant Horvat. He’s trying to get there, but we want to be there first we’re doing pretty well so far, but we want to hit a million before the end of July," DeChambeau said in the beginning of his video with Trump.



DeChambeau also announced that 5 subscribers would win $1,000 for following his YouTube channel if he met the milestone, which he did.



Trump joined DeChambeau for a "Breaking 50" challenge, in which DeChambeau invites guests on his channel to play a round with him to see if they can shoot under 50 in a scramble format. This means each golfer hits their own shot, and then the pair hits their subsequent shot from whichever ball is closer to the hole or in a better position.

DeChambeau, who is known for being one of the longest hitters in the world, was able to drive many of the greens at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. For the sake of the challenge, Trump and DeChambeau played from the red or forward tees, much closer than what either golfer would normally play.

DeChambeau has attempted the challenge with a wide range of participants, from Horvat, to fellow LIV golfer Sergio Garcia, but has not been able to shoot a 49 or lower.



"The hardest part is the par 3s," DeChambeau said in the video with Trump.



DeChambeau's video with Trump has garnered more than four million views since it was posted on Tuesday. DeChambeau explained that the challenge was for charity, with $10,000 raised for birdies and $20,000 for eagles.

DeChambeau also took to X, formerly Twitter, to explain that the video was not an endorsement of Trump or a political statement, and that he also extended an invite to President Joe Biden and that playing with any former President would be an honor.

Photo: Shutterstock