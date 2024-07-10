Biden Vs. Trump On The Golf Course: Former President Issues $1M Charity Challenge

Loading... Loading...

Voters will soon be tasked with choosing between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden when they head to the polls in the 2024 presidential election.

The two candidates squared off in one presidential debate and have another scheduled, but could they soon be facing off on the golf course?

What Happened: During their first 2024 presidential debate, Trump and Biden butted heads over their golf games.

"I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular championships," Trump said while boasting about his golf game.

The former president said Biden couldn't hit a golf ball 50 yards.

Biden responded by saying he was a six handicap when he served as the vice president and he would gladly have a driving contest with Trump.

"That's the biggest lie that he has a 6 handicap," Trump said.

Trump said he has a handicap of two or three, referring to the number of strokes he would hit over par at a golf course.

The former president upped the golf challenge Tuesday night with a call out to Biden.

"I'm also officially challenging Crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here on Doral's Blue Monster, considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world," Trump said. "It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history."

Trump said he would give Biden "10 strokes a side," as reported by the New York Post. If Biden wins the match, Trump added he would donate $1 million to any charity of Biden's choice.

Why It's Important: Biden's campaign was quick to use the golf challenge as a way to call out Trump's priorities.

"Donald Trump hasn't been seen in public for 12 days, now he's inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil' Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Horman, and challenging the President of the United States to golf," Biden-Harris campaign spokesperson James Singer said.

Singer went on to say that the Biden campaign challenges Trump to create jobs, "but he lost 3 million."

"We'd challenge Donald Trump to stand up to Putin, but he bent the knee to him. We'd challenge Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it. We'd challenge Donald Trump to not destroy our country, but that's all his Project 2025 aims to do."

Singer said Biden doesn't have time for Trump's "weird antics."

"He's busy leading America and defending the free world."

A golf match would likely be widely watched and come with Trump being a huge favorite. According to Sportsbook Review, the odds for Trump to beat Biden in a head-to-head golf matchup were -3333 for Trump after the debate.

This means a bettor would have to bet $3333 on Trump to win to profit $100 on the match. This implies Trump is a 97.1% favorite in the match. Biden's odds are listed at +1,200 to beat Trump in a hypothetical golf match.

Photo: Image created using photos from Shutterstock.