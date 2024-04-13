Bryson DeChambeau Could Win More Than Just A Green Jacket If He Takes Home Victory At The Masters

Loading... Loading...

Bryson DeChambeau is a polarizing figure since he entered the professional golf world in 2016. For as many people who loved him for his knack for science, unconventional methods like playing with irons that are all the same length as his six-iron and unique sense of style, he always had more haters than your typical golfer.

But, now 30, DeChambeau is using social media to gain fans all across the world. DeChambeau has more YouTube followers than any other professional golfer — PGA or LIV. In addition to YouTube, which is operated by Google's parent company Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, DeChambeau is active on Snap Inc SNAP’s Snapchat .

Through DeChambeau's efforts to increase his following on social media, he has collaborated with a number of different influencers both in the golf space and outside. For example, DeChambeau did a challenge with Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer with more than 4 million followers on Instagram. Additionally, DeChambeau has also produced content with the Nelk Boys, a famous group of influencers, as well as golf YouTubers like the Good Good guys and Grant Horvat.



DeChambeau is in a race with Horvat to see who can land 1 million subscribers on YouTube first. While DeChambeau might have Horvat beat in average driving distance, Horvat is edging out the round-two Masters leader with slightly more than 600,000 subs compared to DeChambeau’s.

