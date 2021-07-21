Here's How Much A $1,000 Preseason Bet On The Milwaukee Bucks To Win The NBA Championship Would've Netted You

For the first time in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks are NBA Champions.

After falling short the past two years, despite having the best record in the regular season, the Bucks were able to close out the Phoenix Suns in six games to win four straight and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Game: Game six was dominated by Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who put up a 50-point, 14-rebound, five-block performance to become the only player in NBA history to put up that line in a Finals game. This is also the first 50-point performance in a closeout game since Bob Pettit in 1958.

The Suns had no answer for the big man as Deandre Ayton was helpless against Antetokounmpo's relentless attacks. The two-time NBA MVP shot 17-19 from the free-throw line in the victory, outperforming his 69% playoff average.

Chris Paul was denied his first championship ring in 18 seasons. He is now 0-13 in playoff games officiated by Scott Foster.

The Bet: If you would have bet $1,000 in the preseason on the Milwaukee Bucks to win the NBA Championship with DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) odds of +550, you would have won $6,500 with a profit of $5,500.

