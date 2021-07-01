Josh Richards Joins NHL As Special Adviser

Josh Richards, a social media influencer who recently made a pivot into angel investing and entrepreneurship, is not only looking to diversify his earnings but also spread increased value to his highly engaged audience.

As a “voice of the fans,” Richards will make appearances at National Hockey League events, share creative ideas, as well as add to the League’s fan development initiatives.

“I want to thank the National Hockey League for giving me an opportunity to share my love of hockey with a whole new generation of fans,” Richards said. “I have always wanted to use my platform to educate and inspire, and I look forward to sharing my passion for hockey with millions.”

Why It Matters: In helping brands add to their value, Richards will tap into his experiences engaging international audiences and networking with the likes of hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez, and others.

“We love the passion Josh has for hockey. He shares the League’s vision to engage young hockey fans,” said NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer. “He relates to our players and fans and we can’t wait to hear his great ideas about how to grow our game. We look forward to working with Josh over the next year.”