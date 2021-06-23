2020 Summer Olympics: DraftKings Offers Early Odds On Several Sports, Bets To Watch Now

For the first time in many states, sports bettors will be able to bet on an Olympic Games.

The 2020 Summer Olympics taking place July 23 to August 8 will feature betting options across a wide range of sports. Over 7,000 hours of programming from the 2020 Olympics will be aired on broadcast, cable and the Peacock streaming platform from Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Early Odds: Odds are offered on Olympic futures on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) for the following sports:

Men’s Basketball

Men’s Basketball 3x3

Men’s Field Hockey

Men’s Football (Soccer)

Men’s Handball

Men’s Rugby Sevens

Men’s Volleyball

Men’s Water Polo

Women’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball 3x3

Women’s Field Hockey

Women’s Football (Soccer)

Women’s Handball

Women’s Rugby Sevens

Women’s Volleyball

Women’s Water Polo

Bets to Watch: It shouldn’t be too surprising that the U.S. Men’s Basketball team is heavily favored at -305. The next lowest odds are Serbia at +800. The -305 odds may not be great value here but this is a bet that could be parlayed for a good future payout. The U.S. team losing would be among the biggest upsets at the Olympic Games.

Brazil took home the gold medal in Football in 2016 and is the favorite in the 2020 games with odds of +275. The team will be missing Neymar but will still feature many of the top names in the world. Spain has second lowest odds at +350 and has disappointed at the Euro 2020 to date. France at +400 could be the biggest threat to Brazil and another country to watch.

The Men’s Handball team from Denmark is favored at +250. The team won the 2016 gold medal and has won the last several World Championships. From 2019 to 2021, the team broke a consecutive win streak of 19 matches.

The Men’s Volleyball betting offers bets on winner and top 3 finish. Poland is the favorite to win at +240 but it might be the top 3 finish favorite of Brazil at -210 that stands out. In the last four Olympic games, Brazil has won two gold medals and two silver medals. A value play could be Italy to finish in the top 3. Italy has yet to win the gold medal in the event but has three seconds, two thirds and a fourth place finish over the last six Olympics.

The U.S. Women’s basketball team is heavy favorites at -1250 to win gold. A bet to watch could be the U.S. Women’s 3x3 basketball team at +150. The team is coming off a big tournament win in France including beating the number one world team France.

The Netherlands are the number one team in women’s field hockey and have posted a strong history of first place finishes at the Olympics and world tournaments. The team offers some value as the favorites at +150.

The U.S. Women’s soccer team finished a disappointing fifth place in the 2016 Olympics but otherwise have dominated the sport. The team won gold medals in 2004, 2008 and 2012. The U.S. team has won the last two World Cups and also posted a strong record over the last two years. The team is favored at -125.