Caesars Sportsbook Announces College Football Win Totals For 2021: 2 Non-Power 5 Teams Projected Over 10?

Caesars Sportsbook has released its win totals for the upcoming college football season. Alabama and Clemson have the highest projected win totals, both at 11.5.

What To Know: Clemson and Alabama have been College Football Playoff staples since its enactment in 2014. Led by coaches Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban, both of these schools dominate their respective conferences, the ACC and SEC.

Both teams lost their starting quarterbacks to the NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones, but have two five-star quarterbacks ready to take the helm in D.J. Uiagalelei and Bryce Young.

Following them with 11 wins are Ohio State and Oklahoma. Ohio State lost the 2021 College Football National Championship to Alabama, but managed to retain a lot of talent such as wide receiver Chris Olave. Oklahoma is led by offensive guru Lincoln Riley and preseason Heisman contender Spencer Rattler.

Who's Next? Georgia’s is set at 10.5 while North Carolina has 10.

Georgia has had some nice seasons under Kirby Smart, but has fallen short of the National Championship every season, including their 2018 overtime loss to Alabama. North Carolina has Heisman contender Sam Howell taking snaps under center, but lost both of their 1,000-yard rushers from last season, Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, to the draft.

Also with 10 are two non-Power 5 teams: Coastal Carolina and Cincinnati.

Coastal Carolina came out of nowhere last season, going 11-0 in the regular season before an overtime loss to Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. Cincinnati also had a phenomenal season last year, going 9-0 in the regular season, but lost their bowl game to Georgia.

The lowest win totals went to Bowling Green, Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe, UMASS and UNLV, all with 1.5.