MLB Trade Deadline: 4 Star Players On Block That Could Shake Up World Series Race

As the July 31 Major League Baseball Trade Deadline grows nearer, the league’s top teams are preparing to go on a shopping spree to bolster their rosters for a World Series push. Every year, big-name stars are dealt to winning teams in exchange for young prospects.

2021 will be no different and, with so many teams hovering around playoff spots, the end of July could get crazy with trades. Here are four star players that could change the trajectory of the playoff race if traded.

SS Trevor Story: Story is the best offensive player on the block by far. Since debuting in 2016, he has a career .274 batting average and hits for power with 139 home runs. He also steals bases consistently, making him an all-around offensive threat.

He's one of the best players at a premium position, and Colorado is hitting the rebuild button. The Rockies already dealt Nolan Arenado in the offseason, so a Story trade is likely to happen. As a pending free agent, he could be a rental, but will still command a high asking price. Colorado needs young assets in return, making a Story trade very likely.

Potential landing spots: New York Yankees, Oakland A’s, Tampa Bay Rays

SP Max Scherzer: Since signing with Washington in 2015, Scherzer has become a Nationals legend, winning a World Series title in 2019 and adding two Cy Young awards. The Nationals are last in the NL East at 27-35 and could look to trade Scherzer, who is on an expiring contract, at the deadline. There are numerous teams in the market for a top-of-the-line starting pitcher and a trade would restock one of the worst farm systems in the league.

At 36 years old, he's still pitching like an ace. He has a 2.21 ERA this season with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings. It's rare for a pitcher of his age to post numbers like that, but Scherzer is one of the greatest of all time. Should Washington look to move him, interest from contenders will be very high. He has full 10-and-5 rights, meaning he can veto any trade, but it isn’t unreasonable to suggest he would take a trade to a winning team.

Potential landing spots: Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees

OF Joey Gallo: Gallo has 1.5 years of control left, making him more than a rental player. The Rangers are one of the worst teams in baseball at 25-41 and will be sellers at the deadline. Gallo is a pure power hitter. So far in 2021, he has 11 home runs and has a .380 OBP despite batting just .220. He strikes out a lot but walks at a very high rate.

Gallo also offers plus defense and would plug into any lineup and improve it. He would command a lower asking price than Story or Scherzer, for obvious reasons, but could be the solution to problems several teams are experiencing in the outfield. Adding a power hitter with good defense for the playoffs makes even the best offenses even more dangerous.

Potential landing spots: San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants

OF Starling Marte: Marte is one of the more underrated stars in the game. He's a career .289 hitter and a strong base-stealer. He offers stout defense and won back-to-back Gold Glove awards in 2015 and 2016. His all-around game makes Marte a valuable asset to any contending team.

The Marlins acquired Marte at the deadline last year in an effort to be more competitive, but now the team is 29-36 and fourth in the NL East. Marte is on an expiring contract, so Miami could decide to trade him for young players instead of trying to resign the 32-year-old. The center-fielder will command a big contract in the offseason, one that Miami might not be willing to match. Interest in Marte will be high come July due to a lack of top options available at the position, and general manager Kim Ng will want to capitalize on that.

Potential landing spots: Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, New York Mets

Photo credit: All-Pro Reels, Flickr