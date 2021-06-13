Euro 2020 Group E Betting Preview And Picks

The Euro 2020 is set to begin June 11 with the Group Stage and run through July 11. The games will be aired on ESPN and EPSN+, both units of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Ahead of the quadrennial soccer tournament featuring the top teams in Europe, Benzinga is providing group betting previews. Group E Betting Odds from DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) are:

Spain to win Group E at -265, to finish in top two -1250

to win Group E at -265, to finish in top two -1250 Poland to win Group E at +575, to finish in top two -104

to win Group E at +575, to finish in top two -104 Sweden to win Group E at +650, to finish in top two +102

to win Group E at +650, to finish in top two +102 Slovakia to win Group E at +1900, to finish in top two +475

There are many betting options for soccer games including betting on the winner, a tie, a team to win or tie, over/under, correct score, both teams to score and the winning margin.

For this betting preview, we will be looking at who is likely to win Group E and finish second as the top two teams will advance past the group stage.

The biggest favorite to win their respective group is Spain (FIFA rank: 6). The team posted an 8-2-0 record with 31 goals scored and 5 goals allowed. The team had ties with Norway and Sweden in qualifying. Spain is a top pick to win the overall tournament and it should win Group E.

Poland (FIFA rank: 21) poses a small threat to Spain in the group. The team went an impressive 8-1-1 in the qualifying rounds and posted a goal differential of 13.

Sweden (FIFA rank: 18) comes in with a higher FIFA ranking than Poland but is predicted to finish behind them in the group stage. Sweden went 6-3-1 in qualifying with a loss and tie with Spain. Sweden has faced some strong competition since qualifying with matches against Croatia, France and Portugal.

One thing that sets up nicely for Sweden is its schedule. The team faces Spain first getting the big game out of the way and plays Poland with a match knowing exactly what it needs to advance.

Slovakia (FIFA rank: 36) is the odd man out in the group and will struggle to advance. The team finished with a 4-1-3 record in qualifying.

Group E Picks: There isn’t a ton of value in betting Spain to win the group unless combined with another group winner.

The value in the group is picking between Poland and Sweden to finish second. Poland had the better qualifying record but Sweden seems battle-tested recently and has the more favorable schedule, which could lead to Sweden finishing second.

(Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash)