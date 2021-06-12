Euro 2020 Group D Betting Preview And Picks

The Euro 2020 is set to begin June 11 with the Group Stage and run through July 11. The games will be aired on ESPN and EPSN+, both units of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Ahead of the quadrennial soccer tournament featuring the top teams in Europe, Benzinga is providing group betting previews. Group D Betting Odds from Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) are:

England to win group -250, to finish top two in group -1250

to win group -250, to finish top two in group -1250 Croatia to win group +390, to finish top two in group -150

to win group +390, to finish top two in group -150 The Czech Republic to win group +1150, to finish top two in group +200

to win group +1150, to finish top two in group +200 Scotland to win group +1900, to finish top two in group +310

There are many betting options for soccer games including betting on the winner, a tie, a team to win or tie, over/under, correct score, both teams to score and the winning margin.

For this betting preview, we will be looking at who is likely to win Group D and finish second as the top two teams will advance past the group stage.

England (FIFA rank: 4) is a significant favorite in the group stage. It would be a pretty big upset if England didn’t win the group. The team went 7-0-1 in qualifying with 37 goals scored and 6 goals allowed.

The team did lose to the Czech Republic 2-1 which could make its matchup a revenge game. Harry Kane led all players in the qualifying rounds of the Euro with 12 goals. Raheem Sterling added 8 goals.

Croatia (FIFA rank: 14) is the favorite to finish second. The team went 5-2-1 in qualifying in a group including Wales and Slovakia. In 2021, Croatia has faced off against some weaker competition such as Cyprus, Slovenia, Malta and Armenia. The results have been mixed.

The Czech Republic (FIFA rank: 40) went 5-0-3 in qualifying and is being considered a sleeper pick to finish second in the group. The team will need to figure out its goal-scoring with only 13 goals scored in 8 qualifying matches.

Scotland (FIFA rank: 44) went 5-0-5 in qualifying and faces a tough group to get out of. The team had a goal differential of -3 and allowed 19 goals.

Group D Picks: The safe bets seem to be England winning the group and Scotland finishing fourth. The real matchup is between Croatia and the Czech Republic to finish second.

Given the odds paying better for the Czech Republic, the value could be there for bettors with that country having a good shot of finishing second in Group D.

