Here's How Much You Would've Won If You Bet $1,000 On Rudy Gobert To Win NBA Defensive Player Of The Year
It was announced Wednesday that Rudy Gobert won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award for the 2020-2021 season, making it his third time receiving the award in the past four years.
Gobert had a phenomenal season by any measurement, making the All-Star team and leading the Utah Jazz to the best record in the entire NBA. He put up 14.3 points per game, tied his career-high with 13.5 rebounds per game and had 2.7 blocks per game, the highest mark in his career.
Gobert recently signed a five-year max extension contract with the Jazz as he and Donovan Mitchell look to be a dynamic duo for many years to come.
If you would have bet $1,000 in the preseason at +300 odds for Rudy Gobert to win Defensive Player of the Year, you would have taken home $4,000, including $3,000 in profit.
