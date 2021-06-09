Boston Bruins Vs. New York Islanders Betting Preview: Can Struggling Goalie Tuuka Rask Save Bruins Season?

After holding a 2-1 series lead against the New York Islanders, the Boston Bruins find themselves facing a win or go home game six

How To Watch: The Bruins travel to take on the New York Islanders. The game will air on Wedneday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Betting Preview: The Bruins will turn to starting goalie Tuuka Rask to keep the season going. The move could be a controversial one with Rask struggling in the playoffs, which could be the result of nagging injuries.

Rask was pulled in game five after allowing four goals on 16 shots in the first two periods. Rookie Jeremy Swayman made his playoff debut with two saves on three shots in the third period. The Bruins lost the game 5-4.

In March, Rask missed time with a back injury. After the injury, Rask posted an impressive 7-1 record and GAA of 2.07. In the 2021 NHL Playoffs, Rask has a 6-3 record and GAA of 2.20.

“He’s our starting goalie and he’s healthy and ready to go. Let’s hope he’s on tonight and we’re better in front of him than in Game 5,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Betting Odds: Odds from DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) see the Bruins favored at -137 and the Islanders the underdog at +119. The over/under of five goals is offered at odds of -114 for over and +116 for under.

Rask will want to prove the doubters wrong and could be in for a great showing, offering some value for the Bruins to win.

The value play could be the -114 on the over. While Rask could have a stellar game, the odds say lots of goals will come. The goal totals in the first five games of the series were 7, 7, 3, 5 and 9 respectively, with four of the five hitting five goals or more.