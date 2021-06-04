5 MLB Prop Bets For Friday, June 4: Will The St. Louis Cardinals Win Big Tonight?

Friday's MLB schedule features 15 games with plenty of exciting prop bets to chase. The top game of the day is a late one between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, but the 7 p.m. group features the renewal of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.

Here are the top five prop bets to target for all of the MLB action for Friday, June 4. All odds via BetMGM.

5. Pete Alonso to hit a home run (+525)

Nobody quite knows what is going on with Blake Snell right, but his past few starts have been nothing short of dreadful. He has given up a home run in five of his past six starts. Alonso has seven homers thus far and tonight’s matchup gives him a great chance to get number eight.

4. Frankie Montas over 2.5 earned runs (-133)

Montas has two dreadful starts this season that has inflated his ERA to 4.45. He has pitched better as of late, though. Still, traveling to Colorado and Coors Field feels like a recipe for another poor showing as has given up home runs in all but three starts this season. Colorado’s home-away splits are notorious as the team is batting .274 at home and under .200 on the road.

3. Kyle Gibson over 4.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Rays lead the league with 616 strikeouts this season. The next closest team, the Detroit Tigers, have 572. Gibson isn't a big strikeout guy, making this a tight bet. He only struck out three in seven innings against Tampa earlier in the season, but has recorded four starts with six or more punchouts.

2. Nicholas Castellanos over 1.5 hits (+155)

Castellanos’ hitting streak has reached 19 games, the longest in Major League Baseball. In 13 of those games, he has at least two hits and he homered against Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim earlier this season. The streak will end at some point, but Castellanos has the highest batting average in baseball for a reason and continues to provide strong prop bets as a result.

1. St Louis Cardinals first five innings moneyline (-137)

The Cardinals enter tonight’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds facing one of the most appealing pitching matchups in baseball right now. Reds starter Luis Castillo has imploded this season with a 7.72 ERA and is 1-8 on the year. He has allowed at least three runs in six of his past seven starts and has only gone over five innings in one of those games. In five of his last eight starts, Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim has surrendered three or fewer runs. On April 23, he gave up just one run against Cincinnati.