Can Avs Take 3-0 Lead? Colorado Avalanche Vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 3 Betting Odds, How To Watch

Two of the most dominant NHL teams of the regular season square off for game three in their second-round matchup in a possible make-or-break game.

How to Watch: The Colorado Avalanche travel to take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

The game will be broadcast on Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) unit NBCSN at 10 p.m. ET Friday, June 4.

Betting Preview: The Avalanche lead the Golden Knights 2-0 in the series and have a perfect 6-0 record in the NHL Playoffs. The Golden Knights, who needed seven games to beat the Minnesota Wild in round one, have a 4-5 record in the NHL Playoffs.

The Avalanche have been dominating offensively in the Playoffs with Nathan MacKinnon (13 points), Gabriel Landeskog (11 points) and Mikko Rantanen (10 points) all ranking in the top 10 for playoff points. MacKinnon leads the league in playoff goals with eight.

Rantanen and MacKinnon ranked sixth and seventh in the league for points in the regular season with 66 and 65, respectively.

The tale of the goalies favors the Avalanche with Philipp Grubauer having a 6-0 record and 1.66 GAA in the playoffs. Grubauer had a 30-9 record in the regular season with the league’s second-best GAA of 1.95. Vegas goalie Marc Andre Fleury has a 4-4 record and 1.86 GAA. Vegas goalie Robin Lehner has a 0-1 record and 7.03 GAA.

The Avalanche won Game 1 7-1 and Game 2 3-2 in this series. Game two was the first time in the playoffs that the Avalanche didn’t win by at least three goals. The Avalanche won round one games versus the St. Louis Blues by scores of 3, 3, 4 and 3, respectively.

The Avalanche rank first in the playoffs with a powerplay percent of 43.5%, compared to the Golden Knights 13th at 15%.

Colorado led the league with 197 goals in the regular season and was second with a goal differential of +64. The Golden Knights ranked first with a goal differential of +67.

After posting a strong 21-5-2 home record during the regular season, the Golden Knights went 2-2 for home games in round one, seeming to give way to its home-ice advantage.

Bets to Watch: It seems hard to bet against the Avalanche at this point, with no one able to slow them down. Game two being a closer 3-2 game was a sign that the Avalanche could lose, but bettors will likely be backing Colorado Friday night.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has the Avalanche as a -117 favorite in game three and the Golden Knights a slight underdog at +100. The over/under of 5.5 is available at -103 for the over and -120 for the under. Less than 5.5 goals has happened in only two of the six Avalanche playoff games.

There is value in taking the Avalanche and the over Friday and ignoring the game two trend.

Now may also be the time to place bets on the Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup. The team entered the playoffs as the favorite and now have odds down to +110. The Bruins at +375 and Lightning at +450 are the only other teams offered at under +1300.

If the Avalanche win game three and become that much closer to the next round, the odds to win the Stanley Cup outright could dip below +100.

Until a team can slow down the Avalanche, they continue to be a strong favorite to win it all.

Photo credit: Matt Boulton