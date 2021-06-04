Detroit Tigers Vs. Chicago White Sox: Preview, Betting Odds, Pick For June 4

The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox face off for game two of their AL Central series tonight at 8:10 p.m. EST.

In game one, Detroit starter and former number one overall draft pick Casey Mize surrendered only five hits across seven innings, but three of those were home runs. The White Sox took home a 4-1 win as Lance Lynn shut down the Tigers’ offense.

With tonight’s pitching matchup, the Tigers offer value across the board in betting. Here’s a preview of tonight’s matchup and the value Detroit offers.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds via DraftKings Run Line Over/Under Moneyline Tigers +1.5 (-143) Over 8 (-117) +143 White Sox -1.5 ('+120) Under 8 (-105) -175

Starting pitchers: Spencer Turnbull vs. Dallas Keuchel

Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull holds a 2.93 ERA and threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners back on May 28. His recent stretch of games has been impressive with four straight quality starts and the Tigers are 3-1 in those games. He has allowed only 16 hits over his past 27 innings.

However, Turnbull pitches to contact and doesn't strike a lot of guys out. He averages only 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. He has only given up one home run this season, a good sign against the power-hitting White Sox.

White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel is long past his dominant days with the Houston Astros. His ERA sits at 4.88 this season. In his last four starts, his ERA is 5.82 and his WHIP is 1.57. The White Sox have provided him strong run support, so he's 3-0 in those starts, but not of his own doing.

As with Turnbull, Keuchel’s strikeout numbers are low. He strikes out a mere 4.5 batters per nine innings, the lowest of his career by far. He doesn't give up a ton of hard contact, but his inability to miss bats results in a lot of balls put in play.

Team Previews

The Tigers are one of the worst teams in baseball this season with a 23-33 record. However, they swept the Yankees last weekend and ended May playing much better baseball. Detroit is still a long way away from competing though. The bullpen is the worst in baseball and the offense has been inconsistent at best. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been the biggest bright spot and is the only player batting over .250.

The starting rotation has been the position of strength for the Tigers. Despite ranking in the bottom six in strikeouts, Detroit’s young pitchers have shown promise as of late; Turnbull in particular has been the best out of the bunch.

The Chicago White Sox have the second-best record in the American League and best run differential at +82. Led by a star-studded offense featuring Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and more, the White Sox are dangerous at nearly every position. Even with injuries to their top two outfielders Eloy Jiminez and Luis Robert, the Sox offense ranks at the top of the league in most offensive categories.

The pitching staff, both starters and relievers, has been good as well. Closer Liam Hendricks has been pretty much lights out and sees plenty of save situations. However, Keuchel has been the weak link of the bunch and has needed significant run support in most starts.

Game prediction

The Tigers offer good value tonight. With Keuchel’s struggles and their recent offensive upswing, the Tigers could take an early lead and hit on midgame inning props. Look for Turnbull to go six or so innings and exit the game with the score close.

While the bullpens have been night-and-day different this season, this should be a tight one through the first two-thirds at least.